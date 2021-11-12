Campaign US BIG Awards 2021: Best Brand Film

In the year 2021, LGBTQ+ family protection still isn’t federal law. As a result, LGBTQ+ people looking to start or grow their families often face legal discrimination, massive financial burdens and social bias. Overall, it’s a process that requires significant time, money and energy from people who are simply trying to become parents.

Many Americans aren’t aware of this struggle. Family Equality, a national nonprofit advocating to advance legal and lived equality for the LGBTQ+ community, set out to change that with Love, Lawyers and the Government, a campaign intended to educate viewers on the issues non-heterosexual families face on their path to parenthood.

Because the primary goal was to educate and engage, the nonprofit took an entertaining approach to explain the serious topic. The end result? A short film in which an LGBTQ+ dad tells his kid the story of their family. The spot was sent to media publications and promoted with the help of a number of high-profile influencers on social media.

In the week following the campaign’s launch, traffic to Family Equality's website increased by 88%. Perhaps most impactfully, 18 people were so moved by the video that they called their senators to urge the passage of the John Lewis Every Child Deserves a Family Act and the Equality Act.