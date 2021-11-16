Campaign US BIG Awards 2021: B2B

by Campaign US News Added 6 hours ago

Adobe Stock Film Festival — Adobe and 72andSunny Los Angeles

Adobe wanted to promote its rich and diverse library of stock images. With people stuck at home because of the pandemic — and film production largely shut down — the company decided to throw a virtual film festival. 

The event featured 13 films from a diverse array of directors, editors, photographers, performers, filmmakers and animators who were tasked with creating films using only Adobe stock footage. Devoid of cameras, actors and sets, the shorts pushed the limits of Adobe’s stock library. Entries included a cartoon about tiny ducks and a coming-of-age and coming-out story, among many other themes and styles.  

While 2020 was a tough year with Americans largely isolated at home, it was also the perfect environment for a virtual film festival. To promote the lineup, Adobe released bitesize trailers for the films on its social channels. 

Altogether, the event attracted 1.5 million viewers, 80,000 of whom joined in the first five minutes. Following the festival, Adobe’s brand awareness jumped 50%, with gains in every market. And most importantly, the event influenced more than 1,000 new Adobe stock subscriptions.

Return to the Campaign US BIG Awards 2021

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS