Campaign US BIG Awards 2021: Automotive

by Campaign US Staff

DieHard is Back — Advance Auto Parts/DieHard and The Marketing Arm

In recent years, the DieHard battery brand has been rather quiet. To remedy the situation, Advance Auto Parts knew it needed a splashy campaign that would catch the attention of the brand’s primarily male customer base. 

And so DieHard is Back was born. Bruce Willis reprised iconic character John McClane and starred in the two-minute short, which married the DieHard battery brand with the Die Hard film franchise, drawing connections between the reliability, durability and power of the car batteries and the tough-as-nails action hero.

The spot was teased with a 15-second unbranded trailer, which “leaked” courtesy of Willis’ three daughters on social media. The next day, the full-length commercial aired during a high-profile NFL game. Not only was the return of John McClane confirmed, but the world was reminded of the power and durability of DieHard batteries. 

The campaign generated a wave of earned media coverage, including write-ups in top-tier publications such as The Hollywood Report and Vanity Fair. More importantly, publicity following the campaign directly led to a 15% increase in net sales for the brand.

