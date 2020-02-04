Campaign US announces second annual Power of Purpose Awards

Campaign US is excited to announce its second annual Power of Purpose Awards.

The advertising industry has the ability to influence behavior and share untold stories, and the responsibility to use that power for the betterment of the global community.

A lot of attention is put on flashy ads and shiny objects, but we know that adland can – and does – make a difference in people’s lives through cause marketing and purpose-led initiatives.

"This year, we'll be celebrating everything from PSAs and sustainability-focused work to diversity-based initiatives and campaigns that truly highlight a brand's ethos," said Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein.

"Campaign US wants to celebrate the creative minds from agencies, marketers and non-profits who are behind these incredible efforts," she added.

Judges will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Campaign US wants to celebrate the creative minds that are coming together for important causes beyond the typical drive to sell. These campaigns can be agency or marketer-driven, pro bono efforts, or they can simply be passion projects.

Any brand or agency within North America and South America can enter work that ran from January 1, 2019 to January 1, 2020.

Each nomination must be submitted with a maximum of 250 words on why the brand or agency has influenced behavior, changed policy or attitudes. It must explain why the brand or agency’s work is effective and worthy of a place on Campaign’s Power of Purpose list.

Each nomination must also contain at least two pieces of support material.

The deadline for submissions is March 9, 2020.

For more information visit our Power of Purpose hub.