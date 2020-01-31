Campaign US Agency of the Year Awards: Thank you to all

You did it again, land — you turned up. And then some.

This week played host to Campaign US’ inaugural Agency of the Year Awards. Our event celebrates advertising and marketing’s top agencies, as judged by a panel of more than two dozen CMOs.

It’s always beyond inspiring and motivating to have all these incredible people in one room: the crazy creatives; the boffin strategists; the scary-confident new biz people. The passion and thirst for mad brilliance advertising breeds is tangible. We love it.

Wednesday was a milestone for Campaign in America. In recent years, the team has been bullish, unapologetic and unbreakable in our mission to celebrate the positive transformation of this industry. Because it is nothing but positive.

Campaign US is not a publication that sits on the sidelines and critiques — it is in the trenches with agencies and in the trenches with brands, helping create real change.

Congratulations to all our winners and shortlisters, and thank you for supporting what we stand for.

