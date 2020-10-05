Campaign US agency of the year awards open for nominations

Campaign US is excited to recognize the great work and leadership demonstrated by agencies across the advertising industry.

Nominations for Campaign US’ Agency of the Year Awards are open until November 12. Independent and network agencies across creative, digital, media and PR doing interesting and impactful work for clients are invited to apply.

Campaign US is also calling on applicants to nominate a panel of c-suite marketers to judge the awards.

Award finalists will be announced in January 2021, followed by a celebration in February 2021.

The Agency of the Year awards recognize agencies that not only show inspiring leadership and produce high quality work, but drive business results and outcomes for their clients, develop the next generation of talent and contribute to the industry at large.

At least year’s inaugural event, Campaign US recognized Michele Prota of Forsman & Bodenfors as talent management person of the year; VMLY&R’s Jen McDonald as account person of the year; and Elizabeth Paul from MullenLowe as strategic planner of the year.

Weiden + Kennedy won advertising agency of the year, while Essence snagged the media agency of the year title and Mother was recognized as independent agency of the year.

Other categories include: Agency network, brand experience agency, corporate communications and marketing team, creative person, customer engagement agency, digital innovation agency, head of a PR agency, head of customer engagement, head of media agency, media planner, new business development team, PR agency and advertising agency head.

Enter now.