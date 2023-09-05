The Campaign US Agency of the Year awards 2024 are open for entry

The Campaign US Agency of the Year awards 2024 are now open for entry.

The flagship awards program recognizes inspiring leadership, creative excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievements at agencies and individuals working in the advertising, marketing and media industries.

All independent and network-owned agencies across advertising, creative, media, PR, digital, social, experiential and more are invited to enter by the standard deadline of November 13, 2023.

Nominators can also enter by the extended deadline of November 20, 2023, but will incur a late fee.

The awards will be judged by a panel of leading brand marketers, led by a soon-to-be-announced chair of jury.

“The Campaign US Agency of the Year awards offer agencies across North America the opportunity to show off all of their achievements in the past year and shine among their competition,” said Alison Weissbrot, editor-in-chief of Campaign US. “We’re thrilled to host the program again this year and look forward to celebrating the industry in March.”

Last year’s awards, chaired by Molson Coors’ chief commercial officer Michelle St. Jacques, honored agencies including Mischief @ No Fixed Address as Advertising Agency of the year and Mindshare USA as Media Agency of the year.

We also recognized industry leaders, such as Kerry McKibbin, president at Mischief @ No Fixed Address, as Agency Leader of the year, and Gian Carlo Lanfranco, founder and chief creative officer at L&C NYC, as Creative Person of the year.

Read more about last year’s winners here.

Don’t miss your chance to be recognized with this top industry distinction. Enter the 2024 Agency of the Year awards now.