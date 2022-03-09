Campaign US Agency of the Year 2021 Winners revealed

Agencies are the creative force behind business.
From bringing iconic brands into the future to connecting with consumers as media habits rapidly shift, agencies are on the front lines of using creativity as a tool to define brands, identify purpose and — most importantly — drive business success.
That’s why Campaign US is so thrilled to celebrate the Agency of the Year Awards, recognizing inspiring leadership, creative excellence and outstanding business performance at agencies across the U.S.
This year’s program garnered a stellar crop of entries from agencies making groundbreaking and business-moving work for clients. It underscores that even in difficult times — when the news cycle is changing by the second, when a pandemic forces us to find inspiration in isolation, when the number of platforms to communicate through are constantly proliferating — creativity is the force that helps businesses break through. And no one applies creativity in a business context better than agencies.
The agencies awarded tonight deserve every accolade they receive.
A hearty thank you to our chair of jury, Soyoung Kang, chief marketing officer at Eos, as well as our panel of esteemed brand marketer judges. We couldn’t make this program happen without you.
Congratulations to all of our winners and finalists!
Find out more about our winners below.
AGENCY CATEGORIES
Advertising agency: Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Media Agency: Initiative
Brand experience agency: Digitas
Digital innovation agency: Wpromote
Independent agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo
PR Agency: Small Girls PR
PEOPLE CATEGORIES
Agency head: Danny Robinson, The Martin Agency
Account person: Jacquelyn Baker, VMLY&R Commerce
Creative person: Menno Kluin, Dentsu Creative Americas
Media Planner: Danisha Lomax, Digitas
Strategic planner: Jeff McCrory, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Young Advertiser: Stacy-Ann Ellis, The Martin Agency
Creative team: Bianca Guimaraes & Kevin Mulroy, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Media Team: ViacomCBS, Mediahub
New business development team: Goodway Group
Corporate communications/marketing team: Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Talent management team: Venables Bell + Partners