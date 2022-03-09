Campaign US Agency of the Year 2021 Winners revealed

Agencies are the creative force behind business.

From bringing iconic brands into the future to connecting with consumers as media habits rapidly shift, agencies are on the front lines of using creativity as a tool to define brands, identify purpose and — most importantly — drive business success.

That’s why Campaign US is so thrilled to celebrate the Agency of the Year Awards, recognizing inspiring leadership, creative excellence and outstanding business performance at agencies across the U.S.

This year’s program garnered a stellar crop of entries from agencies making groundbreaking and business-moving work for clients. It underscores that even in difficult times — when the news cycle is changing by the second, when a pandemic forces us to find inspiration in isolation, when the number of platforms to communicate through are constantly proliferating — creativity is the force that helps businesses break through. And no one applies creativity in a business context better than agencies.

The agencies awarded tonight deserve every accolade they receive.

A hearty thank you to our chair of jury, Soyoung Kang, chief marketing officer at Eos, as well as our panel of esteemed brand marketer judges. We couldn’t make this program happen without you.

Congratulations to all of our winners and finalists!

Find out more about our winners below.

AGENCY CATEGORIES

Advertising agency: Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Media Agency: Initiative

Brand experience agency: Digitas

Digital innovation agency: Wpromote

Independent agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

PR Agency: Small Girls PR

PEOPLE CATEGORIES

Agency head: Danny Robinson, The Martin Agency

Account person: Jacquelyn Baker, VMLY&R Commerce

Creative person: Menno Kluin, Dentsu Creative Americas

Media Planner: Danisha Lomax, Digitas

Strategic planner: Jeff McCrory, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Young Advertiser: Stacy-Ann Ellis, The Martin Agency

Creative team: Bianca Guimaraes & Kevin Mulroy, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Media Team: ViacomCBS, Mediahub

New business development team: Goodway Group

Corporate communications/marketing team: Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Talent management team: Venables Bell + Partners