Campaign US Agency of the Year 2020 Winners revealed

The results are in.

On Thursday, Campaign US celebrated the winners for the 2020 Agency of the Year awards.

The awards celebrate creative, strategic and business excellence at creative, media, digital, experiential and PR agencies in the U.S.

The ceremony was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and winners were given an opportunity to accept their awards via video messages.

Find out more about our winners below.

Agency Categories

Media Agency: Mindshare USA

Advertising Agency: Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Digital Innovation Agency: Jam3

PR Agency: Weber Shandwick

Independent Agency: Joan

Advertising Network: VMLY&R

Digital Network: Digitas

Media Network: Digitas



People Categories

For people in charge of a single office or multiple offices across one region.

Agency Head: Lynn Lewis, UM

Account Person: Vallerie Bettini, Arnold

Creative Person: Margaret Johnson, GS&P

Strategic Planner: Graham North, GS&P

Media Planner: Jason Pope, Havas Media

New Business Development Team: Ashley Walters and Susanna Max, Curiosity

Corporate Communications/Marketing Team: The Martin Agency

Talent Management Team: The Martin Agency



Congratulations to those who were honored, and to the US industry as a whole for showcasing the brilliance of the US advertising industry to the world.

Here's to another year of powerful creativity.