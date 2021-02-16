Campaign US Agency of the Year 2020 Winners revealed

The results are in.
On Thursday, Campaign US celebrated the winners for the 2020 Agency of the Year awards.
The awards celebrate creative, strategic and business excellence at creative, media, digital, experiential and PR agencies in the U.S.
The ceremony was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and winners were given an opportunity to accept their awards via video messages.
Find out more about our winners below.
Agency Categories
Media Agency: Mindshare USA
Advertising Agency: Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Digital Innovation Agency: Jam3
PR Agency: Weber Shandwick
Independent Agency: Joan
Advertising Network: VMLY&R
Digital Network: Digitas
Media Network: Digitas
People Categories
For people in charge of a single office or multiple offices across one region.
Agency Head: Lynn Lewis, UM
Account Person: Vallerie Bettini, Arnold
Creative Person: Margaret Johnson, GS&P
Strategic Planner: Graham North, GS&P
Media Planner: Jason Pope, Havas Media
New Business Development Team: Ashley Walters and Susanna Max, Curiosity
Corporate Communications/Marketing Team: The Martin Agency
Talent Management Team: The Martin Agency
Congratulations to those who were honored, and to the US industry as a whole for showcasing the brilliance of the US advertising industry to the world.
Here's to another year of powerful creativity.