Campaign US Agency Performance Review 2023

The 2023 Agency Performance Review captures a year in which the advertising industry bounced back from the worst of the post-COVID-19 talent crisis but faced ongoing uncertainty around the economy amid changing workforce norms and a relentless pace of innovation.

It was a year in which agencies improved their turnover figures from the worst of the Great Resignation and achieved record levels of female representation, but continued to cite talent as a top issue while fighting waning efforts around DE&I. It was a year of financial uncertainty amid mass layoffs and skyrocketing inflation, tampering consumer demand.

Sustainability rose to the top of the agenda for agencies and their clients last year, and agencies had to navigate new innovations such as the metaverse without over-investing in hype.

See below for detailed evaluations of 50 individual agencies, data analysis on macro-industry trends and Top Distinctions features, in which we recognize agencies for outstanding performance across key categories.

Back to top

Campaign US distinctions

The data

The reviews

Click each profile to read the agency's performance review.

Methodology

Client Stickiness: These agencies have demonstrated the ability to not just keep, but also nurture and grow important client relationships. Most retained all key clients in 2022.

Creative Breakthroughs: These agencies not only achieved regional and global recognition at industry awards, but also developed work that was effective in achieving client goals — and in many cases, attracting new clients and creative talent.

High Value Wins: These agencies have won the largest creative and media accounts in the past year, respectively, per self-reported and R3 data.

Inclusive Workplace: Agencies distinguished as Inclusive Workplaces have made DE&I not just an intrinsic part of their culture, but also a key priority for the business. They have made significant progress toward goals and continue to invest in DE&I programs and initiatives, as well as evolving employee benefits, to stay on top of employees’ changing needs.

Most Innovative: These agencies have demonstrated an outstanding ability to invest in and nurture original and scalable products and initiatives that seize on emerging tech trends. Their use of technology identifies and fulfils a need for business operations or clients. They have proven these offerings by selling them into new and existing clients and shown a commitment to continue investing in innovation.

Structurally Sound: This distinction takes into account the agency’s consistent, long-term and holistic performance over a period of time — from growth to the ability to win new business while expanding existing accounts to keeping turnover low and attracting top talent.

Sustainability Standout: The agencies that received this distinction have set clear goals and taken action to be more sustainable, from achieving B Corp certification to setting emissions reductions targets to advising clients on their sustainability journeys.