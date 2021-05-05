Campaign US 40 Over 40 nominations open for entry

by Alison Weissbrot Added 4 hours ago

The 2021 awards recognize seasoned professionals who are dedicated to their craft.

Campaign US is bringing back its annual 40 Over 40 awards for the fifth year in succession.

The awards, now open for entry, recognize leaders in the advertising industry who have shown a consistent dedication to the business and their craft across creativity, media, digital, marketing, technology and communications.

In the past, Campaign US’ 40 Over 40 program was dedicated solely to digital professionals, but it has been expanded to laud the most talented and accomplished individuals who have consistently transformed the whole of adland.

Nominations are encouraged for employees and executives who have built long-lasting careers that demonstrate a commitment to, and love, for the industry, while pushing the boundaries on innovation and setting the pace to move the industry forward.

The standard deadline to apply is June 9. The extended deadline is June 16, and a late fee penalty will be applied. Honorees will be announced on July 21, followed by a virtual awards celebration on August 26.

Nominations will be judged by a panel consisting of the Campaign editorial team as well as decorated industry leaders, to be revealed soon. Winners will be revealed in August.

To be eligible, a nominee must work in advertising, media, public relations, marketing or design, be based in the US or Canada, and have turned 40 on or before May 5th, 2021.

Turnover in the ad industry can be quick. And while we love to honor rising stars, we can’t forget about the talent that’s paved the way. Join us in celebrating those committed their careers and to driving the business and the industry forward. Apply now.

