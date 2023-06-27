Campaign US 2023 BIG Awards now open for entry

The 2023 Campaign US BIG Awards is now open for entry.

Creative agencies, brands and advertising companies are invited to submit their work by August 3, 2023 for evaluation by a jury of up-and-coming creatives.

This year’s categories cover creativity in the context of media excellence, creative excellence and industry verticals.

We will celebrate the winners at an awards ceremony in New York City on November 15, 2023.

Campaign US launched the BIG Awards in 2021 as a local extension of the flagship Campaign BIG Awards in London. But we gave it a unique twist, using it as an opportunity to elevate diverse, promising creatives by giving them the chance to shape the industry standard for best-in-class work.

The BIGs offer an opportunity for emerging talent to judge creative work alongside their peers and a senior mentor, allowing them to develop their muscles in creative critique — and prepare them for future judging opportunities. They also allow the work we highlight and award to be viewed through a fresher lens.

Judges are featured on Campaign US in Meet the Next Generation, a feature published on campaignlive.com in the fall.

Enter the BIG Awards here to participate in this exciting program.

And check out last year’s winners here.

Interested in sponsoring the Campaign US BIG Awards? Contact amy.travis@campaignusonline.com and brianne.molnar@haymarketmedia.com.

Interested in joining the jury? Contact alison.weissbrot@haymarketmedia.com