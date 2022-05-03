Campaign US 2022 40 Over 40 Awards open for entry

Campaign US has opened the 2022 40 Over 40 Awards for entry.

Now in its sixth year, the awards flip lists that celebrate youth and rising stars on their heads by lending recognition to dedicated executives who have been heads down, working hard to get where they are today.

The 40 Over 40 Awards is a hat tip to leaders in the advertising industry who have shown a consistent dedication to the business and their craft across creativity, media, digital, marketing, technology and communications. It’s a chance to step away from the industry’s obsession with youth and give credit to those who have been working hard and building their careers — and the industry — to what it is today.

Nominations will be judged by the Campaign US editorial team, industry leaders and past 40 Over 40 honorees.

The standard deadline to enter is July 1. The extended deadline is July 8, subject to a late penalty fee.

To be eligible, a nominee must work in advertising, media, public relations, marketing or design, be based in the U.S. or Canada, and have turned 40 on or before July 1, 2022. Individual submissions only will be considered; pairs, trios and groups are not eligible to enter.

Campaign US will announce the honorees in a feature on our website in August, followed by an in-person reception in New York City on September 15, 2022, where we will celebrate our honorees.

Help us honor those who have committed their careers to driving the business and the industry forward. Enter now.