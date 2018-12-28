Campaign US' 2018 best of one-word answers

Campaign US’ one-word answers interview has been our most popular series of the year, so we decided to pick some of our favorite responses.

Thank you to everyone who has participated in 2018 and we look forward to more one-word answers next year.

See below for our picks.

Susan Hoffman, Wieden+Kennedy chairman

If you could travel back in time and give yourself one word of advice upon entering this industry, what would it be? Backbone.

Alex Leikikh, global CEO of MullenLowe Group

Name the most important quality a leader should possess. Teeth.

Kathleen Hall, SVP of advertising, brand and research at Microsoft

Many consumers believe brands need to be bold. What does bravery as a marketer look like to you? Conviction.

David Angelo, founder of David&Goliath

What age did you push insecurities aside and fully embrace bravery? 24.

Michael Houston, CEO of Grey Worldwide

The Super Bowl is coming up. What do you hope to see from the spots? Clydesdales :)

Jeff Charney, Progressive CMO

What's your biggest piece of advice for young people looking to get into the industry? Relevance.

Kay Hsu, global director of Instagram Creative Shop

What's the most exciting opportunity right now in the creative industry? Chrysalis.

Pat Lafferty, U.S. president of McGarryBowen

What's the most important quality for a leader to possess? Empathy.

Chris Macdonald, global president at McCann Worldgroup

If we snuck a look at your laptop, what’s the most embarrassing website we’d find in your history? Grillmastersclub.com