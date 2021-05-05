Campaign reveals Global Agency of the Year shortlist

Campaign has revealed the shortlist and winners for its second annual global Agency of the Year awards.

The winners span local, regional and global agencies across creative, media and communications doing innovative and impactful work for clients.

In the U.S., VMLY&R won best creative network, beating out TBWA\APAC and McCann Worldgroup Europe for the recognition. Digitas U.S. was a finalist for best media network.

U.S. indies Lightning Orchard and Manifest were finalists in the independent agency category. St. Louis-based FleishmanHillard took the gold for PR agency, and New York-based Hill+Knowlton and Red Havas also placed as finalists.

UM took home the top media agency award, and global CEO Eileen Kiernan was recognized as a finalist in the agency leader category.

Mindshare took home the coveted global network award.

Campaign would like to thank our panel of judges, which included regional and global brand marketers, for your commitment to this program.

