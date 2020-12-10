Campaign launches Convene, a curated networking event

Campaign US on Thursday launched Campaign Convene, a curated networking event for industry professionals to meet key clients and prospects.

The event, which is now open for registration, will take place virtually on March 24 and 25, 2021.

Campaign US will facilitate bespoke, one-on-one meetings between senior marketers and vendors that can help to solve a range of business challenges to kick start new business for the year ahead.

In addition to pre-arranged meetings, attendees can expect insightful content, keynotes and panel discussions from industry experts, aimed to equip marketers with information for the coming year.

We’ll also host broader online networking breaks for guests to mingle and meet other attendees.

"This year has proven challenging for so many reasons. In advertising and marketing, the inability to come together, share ideas and network has been particularly challenging,” said Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot.

“Our inaugural Campaign Convene event aims to fill that gap in the U.S. by creating a curated, virtual networking experience tailored to your business needs,” she added. “We'll pair you with potential business partners in bespoke meetings, surrounded by engaging content sessions that touch on key topics for marketers in another uncertain year.”

Register now to reserve your spot and make connections with new business prospects.