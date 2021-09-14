Campaign to host virtual event on third-party cookies

We’ve all heard that third-party cookies are disappearing. Now what?

Cut through the confusion and get in fresh shape for a world without third-party cookies. Join Convene Crossover: Taking Control of the Cookie Crisis, a virtual event brought to you by Campaign, MM+M and PRWeek to digest the implications of a cookieless future and get prepared to take action.

We will bring together experts and thought leaders from brands including GM, Bayer and Trinity LifeSciences to share tangible examples and equip you with the knowledge to successfully navigate the end of third-party trackers.

You’ll leave this event ready to adapt to a more privacy-centric future — while maintaining performance.

Register now and get ready for the future.

Interested in sponsoring future Campaign US events? Reach out to rachel.barash@haymarketmedia.com.