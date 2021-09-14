Campaign to host virtual event on third-party cookies

by Campaign US Staff Added 5 hours ago

Join us on September 22 at 12 p.m. ET to get in fighting shape for a world without third-party cookies.

We’ve all heard that third-party cookies are disappearing. Now what?

Cut through the confusion and get in fresh shape for a world without third-party cookies. Join Convene Crossover: Taking Control of the Cookie Crisis, a virtual event brought to you by Campaign, MM+M and PRWeek to digest the implications of a cookieless future and get prepared to take action.

We will bring together experts and thought leaders from brands including GM, Bayer and Trinity LifeSciences to share tangible examples and equip you with the knowledge to successfully navigate the end of third-party trackers.

You’ll leave this event ready to adapt to a more privacy-centric future — while maintaining performance.

Register now and get ready for the future.

Interested in sponsoring future Campaign US events? Reach out to rachel.barash@haymarketmedia.com

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS