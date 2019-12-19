This campaign is giving ugly produce a chance to shine

"Don't judge a book by its cover."

That famous old adage is the focus of Chuck Studios' new pro-bono campaign for LA-based charity The Manna Room.

Chuck’s video ad calls attention to the issue of perfectly good food that goes to waste due to having a less than pleasing aesthetic, pointing out that this wasted food could instead go to feeding the less fortunate.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 30 to 40 percent of the food supply chain in the United States goes to waste, with ugly produce contributing at least partly to that.

The ad created for The Manna Room, a nonprofit that serves daily hot meals to the hungry and distributes unclaimed food from Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods to the Los Angeles community, portrays pieces of ugly produce with carboard signs scrawled with messages such as "stuck in a rut, could use a hand."

The messages mirror those seen on the streets carried by the less fortunate and homeless throughout America, emphasizing the lessons about how we see our food - and our fellow humans.

The food in the ad is eventually picked up and used to make a meal to feed one of the millions of food-insecure Americans, something that The Manna Room believes should be a common occurrence.

"Too often we take for granted a simple smile and warm plate of food. To the families and individuals we serve, those things mean the world," says Ben Falcioni, the Manna Room program director. "This film is a beautiful showcase of the food we receive from our grocery partners, and the message is one that resonates so perfectly with our purpose and reason for being."

Additionally, Chuck Studios launched a GoFundMe site in an effort to support the Manna Room’s mission for those interested in making a donation to the organization. All proceeds will go towards the partial renovation of the Manna Room kitchen and maintenance of the organization’s vehicles used to collect groceries each day.