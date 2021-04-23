Campaign Connect returns June 2 and 3

The world is re-emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, and marketers must adapt to a new normal.

Campaign Connect, a two-day, global, virtual event, returns on June 2-3 to prepare your teams for what’s ahead on the marketing horizon.

The event will feature top-tier speakers, including global marketers, business leaders and innovators in discussions moderated by Campaign’s award-winning global editorial staff.

Sessions will cover key topics including brand purpose, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, e-commerce and the agency of the future.

Audiences in the U.S. can tune in to hear from agenda-setting speakers, including:

Tiana Conley, VP, Kellogg’s

Zara Mirza, head of global marketing, GE

Catherine Davis, chief marketing and communications officer, Feeding America

Ronnie Yoked, head of experiential marketing, Anheuser-Busch

Chiara Martini, creative strategy director, Coca-Cola

James Gregson, creative director, digital, The LEGO Group

Kerry Tucker, chief marketing officer, PocketWatch

Janina Lundy, VP marketing, BET Networks

Woozae Kim, SVP global brand marketing, Calvin Klein

Shuchi Sarkar, chief marketing officer, Creo Labs

