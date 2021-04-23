Campaign Connect returns June 2 and 3

by Campaign US Staff Added 34 minutes ago

The global virtual event features top marketers from across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

The world is re-emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, and marketers must adapt to a new normal.

Campaign Connect, a two-day, global, virtual event, returns on June 2-3 to prepare your teams for what’s ahead on the marketing horizon.

The event will feature top-tier speakers, including global marketers, business leaders and innovators in discussions moderated by Campaign’s award-winning global editorial staff.

Sessions will cover key topics including brand purpose, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, e-commerce and the agency of the future.

Audiences in the U.S. can tune in to hear from agenda-setting speakers, including: 

  • Tiana Conley, VP, Kellogg’s
  • Zara Mirza, head of global marketing, GE
  • Catherine Davis, chief marketing and communications officer, Feeding America
  • Ronnie Yoked, head of experiential marketing, Anheuser-Busch
  • Chiara Martini, creative strategy director, Coca-Cola
  • James Gregson, creative director, digital, The LEGO Group
  • Kerry Tucker, chief marketing officer, PocketWatch
  • Janina Lundy, VP marketing, BET Networks
  • Woozae Kim, SVP global brand marketing, Calvin Klein
  • Shuchi Sarkar, chief marketing officer, Creo Labs

Register now to empower your marketing and brand teams with the knowledge to successfully engage with consumers to maximize growth and revenue.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS