Campaign Connect returns June 2 and 3

The world is re-emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, and marketers must adapt to a new normal.
Campaign Connect, a two-day, global, virtual event, returns on June 2-3 to prepare your teams for what’s ahead on the marketing horizon.
The event will feature top-tier speakers, including global marketers, business leaders and innovators in discussions moderated by Campaign’s award-winning global editorial staff.
Sessions will cover key topics including brand purpose, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, e-commerce and the agency of the future.
Audiences in the U.S. can tune in to hear from agenda-setting speakers, including:
- Tiana Conley, VP, Kellogg’s
- Zara Mirza, head of global marketing, GE
- Catherine Davis, chief marketing and communications officer, Feeding America
- Ronnie Yoked, head of experiential marketing, Anheuser-Busch
- Chiara Martini, creative strategy director, Coca-Cola
- James Gregson, creative director, digital, The LEGO Group
- Kerry Tucker, chief marketing officer, PocketWatch
- Janina Lundy, VP marketing, BET Networks
- Woozae Kim, SVP global brand marketing, Calvin Klein
- Shuchi Sarkar, chief marketing officer, Creo Labs
Register now to empower your marketing and brand teams with the knowledge to successfully engage with consumers to maximize growth and revenue.