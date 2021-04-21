Campaign Chemistry: YML CEO Ashish Toshniwal

Digital experiences are no longer a nice-to-have. It’s a term brands have had to get very familiar with this year as entire industries shifted online during the pandemic.

This week on Campaign Chemistry, Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot sits down with Ashish Toshniwal, CEO of YML, also known as Y Media Labs, a Silicon Valley-based digital experience agency owned by MDC Partners that helps clients including State Farm, Home Depot and PayPal deliver connected experiences on and offline.

Unlike many agencies, YML's staff is made up of three core disciplines — engineering, design and product — with more than 60% of its staff in the engineering bucket. That makes it able not just to promise connected experience for its clients, but actually execute them.

While business was challenged during the first few months of the pandemic, YML’s clients began to double down on digital quickly, leading the agency to grow 113% in Q4 and hire more than 200 new employees.

Toshniwal hopes to one day look back on the ‘YML Mafia,’ similar to the PayPal Mafia of the late ‘90s, where tech luminaries including Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and Reid Hoffman began their careers.