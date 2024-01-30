Campaign Chemistry: Wieden + Kennedy co-CCOs Marques Gartrell and Brandon Henderson

If you were on TikTok this summer, you likely saw videos of people acting out a violent death after drinking McDonald’s Grimace milkshake.

Marques Gartrell and Brandon Henderson are the creatives behind this campaign, which went viral and sets a playbook for how marketers can relinquish control and let their consumers take the reins on a creative idea in the age of social media.

The co-CCOs of Wieden + Kennedy New York stepped into the role in September as part of a restructuring that put a trio of leadership — two CCOs and a president — in charge of each office.

In this episode, they chat about running creative at one of the world’s most famous agencies and tease the work they’re creating for brands such as Michelob Ultra and FanDuel for Super Bowl LVIII.

Listen to this episode and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts.