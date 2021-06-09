Campaign Chemistry: Visible’s Minjae Ormes

The CMO gig is challenging, dynamic, fast-paced and exciting all at the same time.

This week on Campaign Chemistry, we dive into the role of the modern CMO with Minjae Ormes, chief marketing and growth officer at direct-to-consumer telco carrier Visible, who was honored on Campaign US’ inaugural CMO 50 list this week.

Ormes joined Visible as Visible’s first chief marketing and growth officer when it launched in 2018 under parent company Verizon. Pulling from her eight years at YouTube, Ormes is leaning into community building and social media to build affinity and drive business for the telco brand.

She joins us Campaign Chemistry to chat about Visible, the role of the modern marketer and why the industry needs to tackle inclusion before diversity.