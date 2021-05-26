Campaign Chemistry: Vimeo CMO Harris Beber

Added 9 hours ago

Beber talks about Vimeo pivoting during the pandemic, being back on the NASDAQ as a public company after spinning out from parent IAC and more.

This week on Campaign Chemistry, Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot is joined by Harris Beber, chief marketing officer of video platform Vimeo. 

You may think of Vimeo as a YouTube competitor without quite the same level of world domination, but the video platform has been pivoting in recent years into a video creation, collaboration and sharing platform for everyone from individual creators to enterprise companies. As Vimeo pivots, it's back on the NASDAQ as a public company, after spinning out from parent IAC earlier this week.

Beber joins Campaign Chemistry to chat about the company's shift, the role of video in the advertising industry and how companies will leverage video tools as we head back to an in-person work environment.

