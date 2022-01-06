Campaign Chemistry: Twitter’s Alex Josephson

by Alison Weissbrot Added 1 hour ago
Campaign Chemistry

Josephson talks about the evolution of how brands interact on Twitter.

Interacting on Twitter is all about tapping into communities already thriving on the platform. For Alex Josephson, head of Twitter Next, the platform’s brand strategy team, helping brands identify conversations where they can authentically participate is a daily focus.

In this podcast episode, Josephson talks about how brand engagement on Twitter has evolved — and skyrocketed — over the past decade, as communities grow stronger and brands learn how to speak with their audiences vs. at them. He dives into how brands are embracing new features on Twitter, such as social audio, and how they can save themselves from falling into a sea of homogeneity that’s emerging among advertisers on the platform. 

Listen here now and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts. 

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS