Campaign Chemistry: Twitter’s Alex Josephson

Interacting on Twitter is all about tapping into communities already thriving on the platform. For Alex Josephson, head of Twitter Next, the platform’s brand strategy team, helping brands identify conversations where they can authentically participate is a daily focus.

In this podcast episode, Josephson talks about how brand engagement on Twitter has evolved — and skyrocketed — over the past decade, as communities grow stronger and brands learn how to speak with their audiences vs. at them. He dives into how brands are embracing new features on Twitter, such as social audio, and how they can save themselves from falling into a sea of homogeneity that’s emerging among advertisers on the platform.

