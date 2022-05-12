Campaign Chemistry: Tom’s chief marketing officer Ian Stewart

by Alison Weissbrot Added 1 hour ago
Campaign Chemistry

Stewart talks about the shoe brand’s turnaround and renewed focus on mental health.

Once ubiquitous shoe brand Toms had lost its relevance in recent years. But after a turnaround that started in 2020, which included swapping its iconic one-for-one giving model for donating one third of its profits to social causes, the brand is ready to get back out there. 

Stewart joined the company to lead the turnaround in 2020. An experienced footwear marketer having spent nearly seven years leading marketing at Converse, he refocused the Tom’s communications on the product while honing the company’s social impact initiatives around mental health. 

