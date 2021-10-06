Campaign Chemistry: TBWA\NY CEO Nancy Reyes

Nancy Reyes was elevated to CEO of TBWA\NY this past spring, a year into the world's great work from home experiment. She's focused on helping teams stay connected while apart (trust is key), while embracing the balance of hybrid work both personally and professionally.

Reyes has also prioritized DE&I, an issue that's personal to her as a female hispanic CEO. In addition to treating DE&I like a client, Reyes is learning to embrace her own heritage as an example for the agency.

Listen to this conversation with Reyes below, and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts.