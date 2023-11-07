Campaign Chemistry: TBWA\Chiat\Day LA CEO Erin Riley
Riley chats about how the LA office is adapting to new forms of creativity and working to attract and retain creative talent as they become harder to find.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.