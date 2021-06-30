Campaign Chemistry: StockX CMO Deena Bahri

by Alison Weissbrot Added 5 hours ago

Bahri talks about the past year and her priorities as the first-ever CMO for the resale marketplace.

Gen Z consumers want to be involved in setting trends, and can they smell inauthenticity from a mile away.

That’s according to Deena Bahri, chief marketing officer of StockX, the resale platform that allows customers to bid on products like limited edition sneakers, streetwear and electronics. As a tenured CMO at companies including Helix, Juicero and Birchbox, Bahri joined StockX in the fall of 2019 as its first ever CMO to build out a marketing function as the marketplace grows and sets its sights on global expansion.

Bahri chats with Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot about steering the marketplace through explosive e-commerce growth in the past year, pivoting to virtual events and "drops," and what Gen Z really wants from brands.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS