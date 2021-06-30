Campaign Chemistry: StockX CMO Deena Bahri

Gen Z consumers want to be involved in setting trends, and can they smell inauthenticity from a mile away.

That’s according to Deena Bahri, chief marketing officer of StockX, the resale platform that allows customers to bid on products like limited edition sneakers, streetwear and electronics. As a tenured CMO at companies including Helix, Juicero and Birchbox, Bahri joined StockX in the fall of 2019 as its first ever CMO to build out a marketing function as the marketplace grows and sets its sights on global expansion.

Bahri chats with Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot about steering the marketplace through explosive e-commerce growth in the past year, pivoting to virtual events and "drops," and what Gen Z really wants from brands.