Campaign Chemistry: Spotify’s Khurrum Malik

It's been a tough week for Spotify.

The streaming audio company has been roiled in controversy over star podcaster Joe Rogan, who sparked a backlash from musicians and artists after spreading health misinformation and using racial slurs on his podcast.

After refusing to cut ties with the podcaster, who Spotify has a $100 million exclusive licensing deal with, Spotify removed a few particularly egregious episodes and committed more money to advancing creators of color.

Where does this leave Spotify's advertisers? As the face of B2B marketing, Malik has been addressing advertiser concerns over content moderation and brand safety as the story continues to develop.

Also on this podcast, Malik talks about Spotify's breadth of offerings for brands across music and podcasts, and makes the case for why B2B advertising can be fun.

