Campaign Chemistry: Roku VP of ad revenue and marketing solutions Alison Levin

Added 9 hours ago

Levin talks upfronts, streaming and Roku’s new originals and brand studio.

Its upfront season and Roku, which just held its NewFront presentation this week, is in the thick of negotiations. Roku has built a billion-dollar advertising business and its own ad tech suite and it's going for brand dollars in a big way as they shift from linear to streaming. 

As Roku builds its streaming dominance, it's been on an acquisition tear, buying the rights to content from the now-defunct Quibi in January and Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising business in March. Roku also launched a branded content studio in March, where it will help clients integrate into streaming shows more seamlessly. 

While Roku reaches more than 51 million households, competition is heating up as major networks continue to launch their own streaming apps, further fragmenting consumer attention. 

This week Alison Levin, vice president of ad revenue and marketing solutions at Roku, joins us on Campaign Chemistry to talk about all of this and more.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS