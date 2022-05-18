Campaign Chemistry Rewind: Horizon Media CEO Bill Koenigsberg

by Alison Weissbrot Added 14 hours ago
Koenigsberg chats about the future of media, the crisis in Ukraine and how Horizon is getting staff back into the office.

Horizon Media has just reopened its doors to staff after yet another COVID-19 shutdown, and is ready to get people back into the office on a hybrid schedule. As CEO Bill Koenigsberg puts it, you can't compete with rolling out of bed in your pajamas, but people do miss being together.

Koenigsberg is at the helm of Horizon as it navigates a complex and shifting media landscape for clients -- from the end of cookies, to the rise of the metaverse, to all things shoppable commerce. These changes are informing the agency's strategy, from its data platform blu to upfront negotiations.

In this episode, Koenigsberg also talks about how Horizon is helping clients navigate the crisis in Ukraine and where he sees growth coming from in 2022. 

Listen here now, and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you listen to podcasts. 

