Campaign Chemistry: Republica Havas' Jorge Plasencia and Luis Casamayor

by Alison Weissbrot Added 9 hours ago
Plasencia and Casamayor discuss how Republica brings nuance and context to multicultural marketing.

Jorge Plasencia and Luis Casamayor started Republica as an independent, full-service shop in Miami back in 2006. The vision was to create an agency that spoke to the new American demographic — one that at the time was already rapidly changing. 

Fast forward to 2022, and that foresight has led the full-service agency to work with brands from Walmart to Toyota as it adds nuance and context to its multicultural efforts while the U.S quickly becomes a minority-majority country. 

In this episode, Plasencia and Casamayor talk about this journey, as well as how Republica is embracing DE&I in its own organization. We also chat about how Miami is becoming a hub for tech and creative talent.

Tune into this episode here now, and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts. 

