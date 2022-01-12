Campaign Chemistry: RAPP Global CEO Marco Scognamiglio

Not many people in adland stay at the same agency for two years, let alone two decades.

Marco Scognamiglio, global CEO of Omnicom direct marketing agency RAPP, is defying that stereotype. Having joined the agency in 1999 as a client director, he’s worked his way up to the top — and watched the importance of CRM and one-to-one consumer relationships skyrocket to the top of marketers’ agendas.

As the space evolves, so does the state of talent in the ad industry. Scognamiglio chats about how RAPP is attracting and retaining talent amid The Great Recession, and discusses how he’s leading through ongoing uncertainty regarding the pandemic.

