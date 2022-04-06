Campaign Chemistry: Qualcomm CMO Don McGuire

Qualcomm is a major enabler of the technology we use every day, from our smartphones, to cars, to intelligent home devices. For chief marketing officer Don McGuire, telling that story to consumers – alongside its manufacturing partners – is key.

In this episode, McGuire talks about how Qualcomm and its Snapdragon brand are rising to the forefront in communities like gaming and esports. He also talks about how the chip shortage and supply chain crisis have impacted its marketing plans, and how technologies such as 5G and the metaverse are emerging – with Qualcomm's help.

