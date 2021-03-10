Campaign Chemistry: Publicis Groupe global CMO Justin Billingsley

This week on the Campaign US podcast, we discuss all things talent, clients and new business at Publicis Groupe.

Growth is the lifeblood of marketing. 

It’s also Justin Billingsley’s mandate as global chief marketing officer of Publicis Groupe, where he oversees new business, client relationships and PR and communications for the holding company. 

Billingsley’s role is to drive growth for Publicis Groupe, which of course, comes from driving growth for clients. As such, his role involves assembling the right teams to solve client business problems while identifying new areas to add value to existing relationships. 

This week on Campaign Chemistry, Billingsley joins Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot to chat about Publicis Groupe’s client-centric model, how the agency is shape-shifting after the pandemic and the future of the big pitch.

