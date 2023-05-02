Campaign Chemistry: Pereira O’Dell creative chairman PJ Pereira
Pereira talks about his journey as an independent agency owner on the eve of its 15th anniversary and how the agency is evolving and embracing AI.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.