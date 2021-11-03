Campaign Chemistry: PepsiCo’s Lou Arbetter and Allison Polly

Lou Arbetter, VP of content and production at PepsiCo NA, and Allison Polly, head of content development at PepsiCo NA, lead the work coming out of PepsiCo's in-house content studio. The studio spans across the brand teams at PepsiCo’s North American beverage portfolio as well as external agencies with an eye toward elevating creativity within PepsiCo’s marketing.

Polly and Arbetter chat about the ins and outs of running an in-house content studio at a major corporation, how the organization is working with the entertainment industry on long-form films and how PepsiCo tests and learns emerging creative opportunities on new media formats and channels.

