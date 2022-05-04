Campaign Chemistry: The New York Times’ Lisa Howard

by Alison Weissbrot Added 36 minutes ago
Howard, who moved into her new role at The Times in March, talks about how the publication’s subscription business fuels its ad business.

The New York Times made a big pivot to subscription revenue a few years ago that’s handsomely paying off — and not just in its ability to amass 10 million paying users. 

According to Lisa Howard, global head of advertising and marketing solutions at the New York Times, a healthy subscription business allows the Times to sell more high quality advertising. It also helps that subscriptions create a rich pool of first-party data The Times can use to drive its ad business. 

In this episode, Howard joins Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot to chat about how The Times is working with brands across its portfolio and share her view on the future of the media business. 

Listen and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts. 

