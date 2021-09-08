Campaign Chemistry: MullenLowe’s Lee Newman and Kelly Fredrickson

As for most creative agencies, this past year for MullenLowe has been about adapting — to working from home, to changing consumer habits and to increasing demands for diversity and inclusion.

This week on Campaign Chemistry, Lee Newman, CEO of MullenLowe US, and Kelly Fredrickson, President of MullenLowe US, chat about how the agency has been tackling those issues, from creating ways for employees to connect through a virtual series called “Stoking Curiosity,” to an ongoing pledge to have its employee base reflect the demographics of the US population.