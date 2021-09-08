Campaign Chemistry: MullenLowe’s Lee Newman and Kelly Fredrickson

by Alison Weissbrot Added 9 hours ago

The US CEO and President chat DE&I, creativity in lockdown and office returns.

As for most creative agencies, this past year for MullenLowe has been about adapting — to working from home, to changing consumer habits and to increasing demands for diversity and inclusion.

This week on Campaign Chemistry, Lee Newman, CEO of MullenLowe US, and Kelly Fredrickson, President of MullenLowe US, chat about how the agency has been tackling those issues, from creating ways for employees to connect through a virtual series called “Stoking Curiosity,” to an ongoing pledge to have its employee base reflect the demographics of the US population. 

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS