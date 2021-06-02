Campaign Chemistry: You & Mr Jones

Don’t call You & Mr Jones an agency.

The brandtech group leans into distributed services and in-housing, powered by a technology platform that connects talent and influencers around the world to brands. You & Mr Jones also invests in technology companies that it thinks could play a key role in the future of marketing, including Pinterest, Naintic and ad tech company Beeswax. The company charges project and retainer fees, but putting heads on an account to beef up an FTE is not the model, Jones says.

After taking on a $260 million investment round in December, You & Mr Jones recently launched a media division and brought on former Mindshare CEO Nick Emery to run it. Like everything else You & Mr Jones does, the division will be entirely digital and will have a focus on helping clients in-house programmatic, data and analytics.

You & Mr Jones founder and CEO David Jones, who was the former CEO of Havas, and partner Emma Cookson, who ran BBH in New York, join US Editor Alison Weissbrot to talk about why the model is different, the future of distributed talent and where the creative and media services industry is headed.