Campaign Chemistry: Mother CCO Joe Staples

What is an idea? Something that either helps you experience the world better or understand it better.

That’s according to Joe Staples, chief creative officer at independent agency Mother. As one of the founding members of Mother’s LA office, Staples came to the office with “mise en place” – a French cooking term for having all of your ingredients on the table — from Mother’s reputation and history for edgy and out-of-the-box thinking — and the opportunity to put it together in a fresh way.

Staples, who was diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD as an adult, has a keen understanding of how to get the best out of neurodivergent talent, which are predominant in creative fields.

He also chats about his time at Wieden+Kennedy, his study of jiu-jitsu and his favorite piece of creative that he’s seen recently — a simple window display from Hermès.

Listen to this episode and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts.