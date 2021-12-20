Campaign Chemistry: Media.Monks’ Wesley ter Haar

It's been four months since Media.Monks became the banner brand for Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital, the new-age global digital agency he launched in 2017. Since then, Media.Monks has merged with 26 companies across digital, content and data.

Media.Monks Co-founder Wesley ter Haar is at the helm of making the integrated model work for clients at scale. Media.Monks employs more than 6,000 people in 31 countries under a single P&L. He's also got his sights set on the future of creativity (Metaverse, anyone?) and hiring more "makers" to Media.Monks' creative teams.

