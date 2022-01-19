Campaign Chemistry: Media.Monks’ Lewis Smithingham talks gaming

Lewis Smithingham loves to game – and that passion influences nearly all of the work he does for his clients.

Having worked on AR and VR projects for XFinity and Old Spice, Smithingham, director of creative solutions at Media.Monks, believes connections in gaming are as valuable and important as those in real life. That’s why he says marketers should be as involved in the gaming space as their consumers are.

And that means meeting them in the game.

As the gaming industry makes big investments in the metaverse and popular IPs (see Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard), Smithingham believes authentic connection will be more important than ever. Brands that don’t get it right will leave lots of money on the table.

