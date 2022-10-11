Campaign Chemistry: Mediahub global CEO John Moore

Mediahub has gone from the media arm of MullenLowe to a strong standalone agency with clients including Netflix, Pinterest and Twitch. What used to describe itself as “the challenger agency for challenger brands” has grown beyond its roots to land large heritage accounts, such as being named AOR for Post Consumer Brands in March.

John Moore leads the IPG-owned agency globally across 13 offices and five continents. He is focused on ensuring that Mediahub is up-to-date on the most cutting-edge platforms and tools for clients while also maintaining scale and buying power to advantage them in the upfronts.

In this episode, Moore chats about why attracting and developing media talent into “unicorns” who can work across silos is important. He also opens up about the demands of the pitch process and where it can be refined to ease the burden on agencies.

Listen to this episode and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts.