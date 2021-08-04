Campaign Chemistry: Matador Network CEO Ross Borden

After bootstrapping the company in 2006, CEO Ross Borden had scaled Matador Network into a seven-figure business and one of the largest travel brands on the web.

Matador, which has thousands of travel writers, adventurers and influencers within its network, evolved from a branded content business into a full fledged production studio making custom content for brands, hooking them up with its influencer network and distributing it to its millions of readers and social media followers.

Then COVID hit. The travel landscape immediately shut down, and brands canceled their campaigns, erasing millions in revenue on its balance sheet. But Matador survived doing what it does best — pivoting to embrace new types of content partnerships with brands fit for the COVID era, centered on outdoor adventure, road trips and domestic travel.

On this episode of Campaign Chemistry, Borden, a hardcore adventure traveler himself, shares how COVID has shifted the travel landscape and what the delta variant could mean for the business going forward.