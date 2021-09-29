Campaign Chemistry: Mastercard’s Raja Rajamannar

Raja Rajamannar has strong opinions on the future of marketing. The chief marketing and communications officer and president of healthcare at Mastercard believes that marketing is facing an "existential crisis" as the skill sets needed to execute on objectives rapidly change. To that end, Mastercard launched a marketing institute last week to help talent up and cross skill their capabilities to keep pace.

Rajamannar is also a big believer in consistency when it comes to brand and agency partnerships. Mastercard has been working with McCann Worldgroup for decades, building on its long-running “Priceless” campaign launched in 1997. But under Rajamannar, what was an advertising message has adapted into a full-blown experiential platform.

