Campaign Chemistry: MassMutual CMO Jennifer Halloran

A tenured financial services marketer formerly at Fidelity, Halloran joined MassMutual as head of marketing and brand in 2016 to lead the firm through a rebrand and a reorg that involved centralizing marketing resources and whittling down an agency roster of 400 to 100.

Because she also oversees MassMutual's community engagement efforts, Halloran understands the importance of tying marketing to how a brand shows up in the community — a set up for the ultimate purpose-driven playbook.

Halloran, who started her career agency-side, joins Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot on this episode of Campaign Chemistry to discuss all of this and more.