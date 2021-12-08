Campaign Chemistry: Mark Penn

Mark Penn, CEO of Stagwell Group, completed the long-awaited merger between his company and MDC Partners in August, and has since hit the ground running building its leadership team and structure.

The holding company, with its eyes on the Big Six, has assembled networks that help agencies work collaboratively across P&Ls to deliver integrated services for clients. It has its sights set on international expansion through an affiliate program, and is working toward the holy grail of bringing creativity and technology together for clients.

In this episode, Penn chats with Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot about what Stagwell has accomplished in its first few months as a combined company, how the group is attracting and retaining talent in a tight labor market and what's next on the road map for 2022.

Listen here now and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts.