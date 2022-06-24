Campaign Chemistry Live from Cannes: Chris Bruss, head of Roku Brand Studio

TV streaming is giving brands the power to go beyond the 30-second spot they have become accustomed to with traditional TV advertising.

TV streaming is giving brands the power to go beyond the 30-second spot they have become accustomed to with traditional TV advertising. With the launch of Roku Brand Studio, Roku is showing how TV streaming is a canvas for creativity. Join Chris Bruss, Head of Roku Brand Studio from Cannes, as he discusses how Roku can help brands be part of a better TV ad experience.