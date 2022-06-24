Roku
Promotional feature

Campaign Chemistry Live from Cannes: Chris Bruss, head of Roku Brand Studio

TV streaming is giving brands the power to go beyond the 30-second spot they have become accustomed to with traditional TV advertising.

/ June 27, 2022

Headshot of Chris Bruss

TV streaming is giving brands the power to go beyond the 30-second spot they have become accustomed to with traditional TV advertising. With the launch of Roku Brand Studio, Roku is showing how TV streaming is a canvas for creativity. Join Chris Bruss, Head of Roku Brand Studio from Cannes, as he discusses how Roku can help brands be part of a better TV ad experience.


Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US

Up next:

Screen shot from 'Long Live the Prince' Cannes Lions Grand Prix winner

‘Long Live the Prince’ wins Titanium Grand Prix as Edelman bags a Gold at Cannes

The Supreme Court of the United States

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, ends constitutional protections of abortion

Image of a protest outside the Supreme Court.

Snapshot: How reproductive health organizations and allies reacted to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Two people running in Hoka ad campaign

Don’t run, fly, Hoka says in first global ad campaign