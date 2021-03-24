Campaign Chemistry: Leo Burnett’s Liz Taylor

Taylor discusses Leo Burnett’s history and future and the state of female representation in the creative industry.

Liz Taylor is a self-proclaimed data nerd. 

Liz TaylorThat’s not a typical description for a creative person, but in her view, numbers don’t lie. How can you argue with an idea rooted in fact?

As chief creative officer of Leo Burnett Worldwide and Publicis Communications in North America, Liz brings this rigor to all ideas so the agency can tap into human truths and move at the speed of culture for clients. We’ve seen this play out in recent work, from Publicis New York’s campaign teaching consumers how to pronounce the word “GIF” for Jif peanut butter, to GM’s Super Bowl spot featuring Edgar Scissorhands. 

As one of the few female creative chiefs, Liz is offering visibility for young female creatives who want to make it to leadership positions in this industry, but she’s not shy about the challenges to get there. Rule of thumb: have a great support system and recognize that you can’t always be perfect.

